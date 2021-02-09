Since US President Joe Biden took office, hardly a day has passed without the US reporting back as a player in international diplomacy. Now it is the turn of the UN Human Rights Council.

Geneva – The US will return to the UN Human Rights Council as an observer. This was announced by a US spokesman at the United Nations in Geneva. “We do this knowing that the most effective way to improve and reform the work of the UN Human Rights Council is through engagement in principle,” said Chargé d’Affaires Mark Cassyre. The US wants to “have a say, participate in negotiations and join forces with others to propose resolutions”.

In June 2018, the United States announced that it would withdraw from the Human Rights Council under the then US President Donald Trump *. Trump considered the body from 47 states to be biased, partly because of its frequent criticism of Israel. The US was also targeted by the council for allegations of racism. Above all, the police violence against black people like the killed US American George Floyd * caused criticism.

After returning to the Paris Agreement * and stopping the exit at the World Health Organization, it is a further step by the new US administration under Joe Biden to overturn the decisions of his predecessor to withdraw from international bodies and obligations.

The US is now bringing a new spirit of cooperation and renewal to its engagement with the Human Rights Council, it said. “We are committed to working with all of you to strengthen this institution and defend human rights around the world,” said Cassyre. To get the membership again, you have to wait until the next election at the end of the year.

The US government sees the shortcomings of the Human Rights Council, but at the same time recognizes that the body has the potential to be an important forum in the fight against tyranny and injustice worldwide. The commitment of the Human Rights Council is urgent. A number of possible human rights violations have been observed over the past few months and deserve the panel’s immediate attention.

In 2006 the UN Human Rights Council replaced the UN Human Rights Commission founded in 1946. The 47 countries represented in the Council for three years each are elected by the UN General Assembly according to a geographical key. He investigates violations of human rights and suggests solutions. Its decisions are not legally binding.

It happens again and again that countries are represented that are accused of human rights violations. Among other things, the Trump administration accused the body of being incredulous.