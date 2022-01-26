U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that President Joe Biden was personally involved in drafting Washington’s written response to Russia’s security guarantee proposals. TASS.

According to Blinken, Biden, along with other figures, was preparing a response to Russia’s security proposals. Together with the US leader, the document has been revised several times in recent weeks. It was changed as the US received comments and ideas from its allies and partners.

The US Secretary of State stressed that the views of partners were also important in the preparation of the response. Their points of view “were integrated into the text, in the development of which Biden was actively involved from the very beginning.” However, it was the US President who “blessed” the final version of the document.

“The President studied the preliminary proposals, made his own corrections and, of course, blessed the final version of the document, which was handed over to the Russian side today,” Blinken concluded.

Earlier on January 26, US Ambassador John Sullivan handed over to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko Washington’s written response on security guarantees. To do this, he personally arrived at the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Leaving the department, Sullivan did not answer questions from journalists.