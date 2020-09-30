US presidential candidate Joe Biden accused the current head of state of panic during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, Trump did not have a clear plan to combat the spreading disease, which led to numerous casualties among the citizens of the country: more than 200 thousand patients died, about 7 million people were infected.

Biden stressed that the United States accounts for 20% of total coronavirus deaths.

“But President Trump does not have a plan to fight the pandemic, back in February he knew how serious this crisis was, he knew that it was a deadly disease, but what did he do? He didn’t even admit that he knew it, he didn’t say about it, because he allegedly didn’t want people to panic, but people didn’t panic, he panicked, ”Biden said in a debate with the American leader on Wednesday, September 30, which is broadcast FoxNews…

Earlier, Biden has repeatedly accused Trump of trying to hide the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as downplaying its significance. According to the leader of the Democrats, out of fear of “panic in the financial markets” and a decrease in this regard, the chances of re-election, the current president hid from the Americans the possible consequences of the pandemic.

The US presidential election will take place on November 3. According to the latest polls from the University of Monmouth, 50% of the Americans polled are going to vote for Biden, 44% for Trump.