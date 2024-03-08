Amid protest from Democratic congressmen, US president promises to restore guaranteed reproductive rights

The President of the United States, Joe Bidenblamed his predecessor and possible rival in the presidential elections, donald trumpfor the “chaos” caused by the annulment of the court decision that guaranteed the right to abortion in the country. The statement is part of the State of the Union speech, delivered by Biden on Thursday (7 March 2024), in the US Congress.

Roe vs. Roe Call Wade, abortion rights jurisprudence was overturned by the US Supreme Court in 2022. The measure allowed states to set their own rules on legal termination of pregnancy.

“Those who boasted about overturning Roe vs. Wade had no idea about the power of women, but they discovered that reproductive freedom was on the ballot. We won in 2020 and 2022 and we will win again in 2024”, said Biden, without mentioning Trump by name.

“If Americans elect a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you: I will restore Roe v. Wade. Wade as law”, he added.

The right to abortion has become an agenda for Democrats, although some Republicans are also in favor. In protest for reproductive rights, Democratic congressmen wore white clothes on the House floor.

Kate Cox was invited by the White House to attend the speech. She was the first woman to ask a Texas court to authorize the termination of a life-threatening pregnancy after the right was struck down by the Supreme Court. She ended up having to travel to another state to undergo the procedure.

