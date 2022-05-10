The president of the United States, Joe Biden, affirmed this Tuesday that inflation is his “top domestic priority” in a speech outlining his plan to cut prices, which included no new measures, while being dogged by criticism.

Biden spoke from the White House about inflation in an electoral key intervention before the legislative elections next November, where it is possible that the Democrats lose control of both chambers of Congress.

“Our economy has gone from being on the mend to being on the move and I want all Americans to know that I am taking inflation very seriously and that it is my top domestic priority,” the president said.

The inflation data for the month of April is expected to be known this Wednesday, which analysts expect to be equal to or even higher than that of March, when the rate stood at 8.5%, the highest since 1981.

Biden pointed out that the two main causes of the shortage are the pandemicwhich has affected the supply chain, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has caused an increase in gasoline and food prices.

The president emphasized that these two factors have a “global nature”, with which they have affected several countries.

He then listed the measures put in place by his government to lower inflation and supported the decision of the Federal Reserve (Fed) to raise rates by half a point, the largest increase in two decades.

Biden recalled, among others, his initiative to raise taxes on the richest and large corporations; as well as his decision to increase national oil production and release crude oil from national strategic reserves to lower energy prices.

Joe Biden, President of the United States. Photo: EFE/EPA/RADEK PIETRUSZKA

In that sense, he criticized the Republicans for wanting to “increase taxes on middle-class families” and exempt the billionaires and large companies, in addition to accusing them of not having put “not a single solution” on the table to lower energy prices.

Biden referred specifically to the problems in the supply chain and assured that, just as he has been able to solve some of those difficulties, he depends on the approval of Congress to carry out any of the initiatives, and again blamed the conservatives for blocking his proposals.

The president was especially harsh with supporters of his predecessor in office, former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), still the most popular figure among Republicans, whom he described as “MAGA ultras”, alluding to “Make America Great”. Again” (Make America great again), which was one of the former president’s campaign slogans.

“Americans now have a choice between two paths that reflect very different values,” Biden stressed.

He explained that he proposes a path that advocates reducing inflation and growing the economy by lowering costs for workers, increasing their wages, reducing the deficit and “making large corporations and the richest Americans pay their fair share.”

“The other path is the MAGA ultra plan, presented by the Republicans in Congress to increase taxes on working families,” warned Biden, who warned that with the conservatives health care programs such as Medicare and Medicaid will be threatened, and It will benefit the wealthiest.

