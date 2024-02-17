Biden called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday to “affirm the United States’ commitment to continuing to support Kiev,” according to a White House statement.

The statement said that the Ukrainian withdrawal from Avdiivka came “after the Ukrainian army was forced to ration the use of ammunition due to dwindling supplies as a result of Congress’ inaction, which led to Russia achieving its first noticeable gains in months.”

Biden affirmed “strong bipartisan support in the US government and among the American people for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” calling on Congress to urgently pass the spending bill, including the aid allocated to Ukraine.

US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson had said earlier: “The Ukrainians continue to fight bravely, but their supplies are running out,” adding that Ukraine needs artillery ammunition and other vital equipment.

Zelensky announced on Saturday evening that he spoke by phone to Biden and discussed with him the situation on the front, stressing his confidence that the US Congress would make a “wise decision” to release aid to Kiev.

Zelensky wrote on the Telegram application: “I am glad that I can count on the full support of the US President. We also trust the wise decision of the US Congress.”

The fall of the industrial city of Avdiivka in the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine was an important victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The statements of American support came at a time when Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken were seeking to reassure Western allies at the Munich Security Conference that Washington's support for Kiev's war efforts against the Russian attack would continue.

With current US funding drying up, former President Donald Trump's allies in the House of Representatives have been blocking crucial aid to Ukraine.

Trump, the likely Republican nominee in the November presidential race, opposes aid to Kiev, and recently used his influence to block border reform legislation that would also have allowed additional aid to Ukraine.

Speaking in Munich earlier Saturday alongside Zelensky, Harris said: “In terms of our support for Ukraine, we must be consistent and we cannot play political games.”