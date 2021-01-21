The new US president arrives at the White House with a work team with which he hopes to mark governmental differences compared to the previous administration through bets such as the inclusion of several minorities. Women, African Americans, Latinos, members of the LGBTI community, and a Native American woman are among the key pieces of the new Administration. Some have already been appointed by Biden, and the confirmation of others will depend on the Senate. Who are the selected ones?

Putting aside the divisions that marked the presidential term of Donald Trump, that is one of the priorities of the new president of the Americans, Joe Biden, who since his campaign has promised to “unite the United States.”

One of the first steps in that direction has been the formation of his cabinet, with which he hopes to govern for the next four years. An Administration characterized by its diversity.

“The cabinet has more than a dozen historic appointments, including the first female Secretary of the Treasury, the first African-American secretary of defense, the first openly gay cabinet member, and the first cabinet secretary who is a Native American,” said the new leader of the White House.

But it is not only about the inclusion of minorities, the democrat has affirmed, but also about professionals with proven experience in politics and in each of the secretariats or portfolios for which they are appointed.

It is a stark contrast to the government of his predecessor Donald Trump, made up mainly of white men, many of them with no political experience, some from show business. Although he did admit several women.

Avril Haines, the first woman to lead the National Intelligence Directorate

Avril Haines during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. © Joe Raedle / EFE

On the shoulders of this 51-year-old lawyer will fall the responsibility of leading the reins of the intelligence and espionage unit, after becoming the first woman to take office, after having worked in the CIA during Obama’s term. His training is as broad as it is eclectic, according to Joe Biden’s description of his profile, who stressed that he even studied physics before graduating as a lawyer, as well as judo in Japan and even has training as an aircraft pilot.

Ron Klain and the Chief of Cabinet

After having advised previous presidents and vice presidents and thus accumulating more than three decades of experience in diplomatic management, this official comes to become a kind of right hand for Biden in his term of government. He has training as a jurist and professional actions in the measures with which they faced the Ebola crisis in 2014.

Janet Yellen, the economic brain who will preside over the Secretary of the Treasury

Janet Yellen in Wilmington, Delaware, on December 1, 2020. REUTERS – LEAH MILLIS

With her extensive professional career, this 74-year-old economist, who was president of the Federal Reserve and also an adviser to the White House, will have the poignant challenge of getting the country out of the financial crisis caused by the spread of Covid-19. Some of its main challenges will be the review of fiscal expenditures and the redistribution of resources in order to generate greater opportunities to open markets.

Deb Haaland, America’s First Native Secretary

Without a doubt, this official ranks as one of the most progressive administrative choices in Biden’s bid for a diverse cabinet. After serving as a congresswoman, she will stand out as the prime minister with indigenous roots in the country and will lead the management of natural parks and oil-related resources.

Susan Rice, the leader of the Council for Homeland Policy

Susan Rice, the Biden administration’s choice to head the White House National Policy Council, during an event at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday, December 11, 2020. AP – Susan Walsh

Due to her extensive experience in politics, this adviser who served in the Obama administration will essentially be in charge of coordinating financial reconstruction plans through internal efforts.

Merrick Garland and his nomination as attorney general

Merrick Garland on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 30, 2016. © REUTERS / Gary Cameron

Although in 2016, Barack Obama nominated this official to serve in the position of the late Antonin Scalia, in the role of judge of the United States Supreme Court, at the time he did not succeed because the Republicans managed to block his confirmation under the argument that there were barely six months until the presidential elections. But now, this magistrate, who has several years of experience in Washington, has his sights set on his duties as attorney general.

Alejandro Mayorkas, the Latino who would take the reins of National Security

Alejandro Mayorkas, candidate for Secretary of Homeland Security, testifies during a Senate Government Affairs and National Security confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, the United States, on January 19, 2021. © Joshua Roberts / EFE

This official, who was born in the capital of Cuba, in the second term of Obama’s government served as undersecretary of Security and his actions were crucial in the framework of the development of diplomatic talks with the administration of Havana. He is an expert in the fields of aerial and ground surveillance and analysts consider him a key element for the improvement of relations between the island and the United States.

Xavier Becerra, the expert who will face health challenges

This son of migrants of Mexican origin will come to serve as Secretary of Health right in the middle of the pandemic, so the eyes of many will be permanently on his government efforts. Some analysts have profiled it as a sign that the so-called “American dream” can be fulfilled, given that, with effort and dedication, he managed to become the first professional in his family and to obtain an economics degree.

Gina Raimondo, the businesswoman who will take on business challenges in the midst of the pandemic

Gina Raimondo during an event to announce members of Biden’s economics and employment team at its transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, on January 8, 2021. © Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

After having been the governor of Rhode Island, this politician and businesswoman will point to the leadership of the commercial unit as a key axis to overcome the crisis unleashed by the pandemic, functions in which it is expected that she will also apply her knowledge of risk capital management.

Jen Psaki, the key to presidential communications in the Biden era

With 42 years and experience in handling diplomatic communications, this official will face what will be the first presidential public relations team made up entirely of women. In her role as the president’s spokesperson, this expert in political advice will become the key to the official messages that will be sent from the White House.

The historic appointment of Lloyd Austin as Secretary of Defense

Retired General Lloyd Austin in Washington, United States, on January 19, 2021. © Greg Nash / EFE

This general, who served in the Army for 41 years, will become the first African-American in American history to hold the reins of the Defense portfolio, if Congress grants him special permission to assume the position, given that the legislation provides that if the applicant is a former military man then he must have separated from his role at least seven years before and, in this case, Austin’s retirement occurred only until 2016. He has experience in direct work with Biden, because in the In 2008, he served as leader of the national forces while the war in Iraq was being fought, when the now president was serving as vice-presidential in the Obama Administration.

Linda Thomas-Greeinfield, the experienced diplomat who will represent the country at the UN

This African-American veteran will have the challenge of reestablishing the international alliances that the Donald Trump Administration put an end to. Like several of the members of this cabinet, she was also part of Obama’s passage through the White House, but from the Office of African Affairs of the State Department.

With Reuters, EFE and local media