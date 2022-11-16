US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday after a meeting with allied leaders that they will find out “exactly what happened” in Poland, but indicated that preliminary information makes it “unlikely” that the missile that fell in that country was fired “from Russia.”

“It is unlikely that (…) the missile was fired from Russia” given its trajectory, Biden told reporters on the Indonesian island of Bali, where G20 leaders are holding a summit. “I’m going to make sure we find out exactly what happened,” he added.

The leaders of the G7 and NATO agreed on Wednesday to support Poland’s investigation into the alleged Russian-made missile that hit their territory before taking “further steps,” Biden said.

The US president explained that this agreement was reached “unanimously” during a meeting that took place this Wednesday on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which is being held on the Indonesian island of Bali.

At the meeting held at the indonesian island of bali headquarters of the G20 summit, the leaders of the G7 countries (United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Italy, Germany and Japan) participated, together with those of Spain, the Netherlands and the European Union.

In addition, the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinkencontacted his counterparts from Poland, Zbigniew Rau, and Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, by phone on Wednesday.

“We have committed to continue to coordinate closely in the days ahead as the investigation unfolds and we determine the appropriate next steps,” Blinken said on Twitter.

For his part, Kuleba indicated on the same social network that “the response to what has happened in Poland must be severe and exemplary.” Poland, a member country of the European Union and NATO, was hit by a missile on Wednesday in the east of its territory, near the Ukrainian war. His government indicated that the projectile was “Russian-made” and caused the death of “two Polish citizens”.

AFP