The obsession of all the tenants of Downing Street with the “special relationship” between London and Washington has increased since Brexit made the British a little more alone in the world. The arrival in the United Kingdom of President Joe Biden, who lands this Sunday at Stansted airport and will hold meetings throughout Monday with the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, and King Charles III, is more than just a stopover on his European tour, but something less than an official visit. Biden crosses the Atlantic with the war in Ukraine on his mind, ready to defend his controversial decision to equip Kiev with cluster bombs. He has been attending the NATO summit in Vilnius (Lithuania) since Tuesday in search of unity among the allies, but has marked the ground before leaving Washington. “I don’t think Ukraine is ready to join NATO,” he said.

Biden arrives in London amid a heated debate among NATO allies over how to word Ukraine’s membership pledge in the final declaration of the Vilnius summit. Washington and Berlin opt for a more vague wording, which makes it clear that when the war ends, there will be no automatisms. Sunak wants stronger language than the 2008 Bucharest summit — to which Kiev received the invitation — which clearly stresses that Ukraine’s place is within NATO and that only the allies and the country concerned have right to decide on accession; in clear reference to Russia. The Briton is thus halfway between the more conservative positions of Biden and those of the Eastern countries, who want to suspend the so-called Membership Action Plan, which sets the necessary requirements for Ukraine to enter the Alliance, reports Maria R. Sahuquillo from Vilnius.

The negotiations on the final document continue this Sunday without an agreement and it is likely that the final specification will be decided at the summit that begins on Tuesday, allied sources point out. A meeting in which the diplomatic relationship with kyiv will be raised with the establishment of a NATO-Ukraine Council, which will allow the country invaded by Russia to sit at the table in many allied appointments. Sunak and Biden are also expected to talk about the model of security commitments that a group of countries, including their own and also Germany, France or Canada, can offer Ukraine in the form of a political pact that guarantees that Western weapons they will continue to flow.

“I do not think there is unanimity on whether or not to incorporate Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this time, in the middle of a war,” Biden admitted to CNN in an interview broadcast this Sunday. The president of the United States considers it “premature” to think about his accession. He alleges, on the one hand, that Ukraine “is not ready” because it does not meet requirements in terms of democratization, organization of its Armed Forces and others.

Added to this is the fact that admitting Ukraine to the middle of the conflict would imply, in practice, a declaration of war on Russia. “If the war continues [y Ucrania entra en la OTAN], then we would all be at war. We would be at war with Russia, if that were the case,” he told CNN. The United States should provide Ukraine with long-term security assistance, “the ability to defend itself,” according to Biden, as he does with Israel.

London is a flying target. The stoppage, in any case, will serve to offer complicity to an ally after the uncomfortable years of the Boris Johnson era, and his handling of Northern Ireland, which was never to the liking of the US Administration. “As we face new and unforeseen challenges to our economic and physical security, our alliances are more important than ever,” Sunak said in a statement published hours before Biden’s arrival. “The UK is NATO’s main ally in Europe, and the United States’ most important trade, diplomatic and defense partner,” he said.

cluster bombs

The first test of resistance of that strengthened friendship will come with the issue of cluster bombs. A total of 123 countries signed a convention that prohibits the use of a weapon that does not discriminate in its effects and is profoundly harmful to the civilian population. The British prime minister has tried to distance himself from Biden’s decision without adding tension: “The United Kingdom is a signatory to that convention,” Sunak recalled on Saturday. “We will continue to contribute to supporting Ukraine against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion, but we will do so by delivering main battle tanks and long-range missiles,” he noted.

Other allied governments, such as the Spanish and Canadian governments, have clearly expressed their rejection of the delivery of cluster bombs to kyiv. Biden justifies his decision on the fact that the Ukrainian forces are suffering from ammunition shortages. “It has been a very difficult decision on my part. And by the way, I discussed it with our allies,” he told CNN on Friday.

Sunak will cling to the fact that, after the United States, the United Kingdom is the country that, individually – the EU aid to Ukraine as a whole is much higher – has done the most to strengthen Kiev’s arms power.

Since the current prime minister took over the reins of the British government last October, he has already held six bilateral meetings with the US president. Sunak’s efforts to rebuild the relationship with Brussels, and, above all, to resolve the conflict over the Northern Ireland Protocol, have been liked by Washington. The Biden Administration criticized on more than one occasion the belligerent tone used by Johnson during his tenure regarding an issue, the Northern Irish lace in the post-Brexit era, which was of particular concern to the American leader, with Irish family ancestors.

After Vilnius, Biden will travel to Helsinki to welcome Finland in its decision to join the Atlantic Alliance after decades of neutrality. The last US president to set foot in Helsinki was Donald Trump, five years ago, but under very different circumstances. He did it to meet the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin. Both appeared in a peculiar press conference in which Trump was determined to deny Russian interference in the 2016 elections that brought him to power, while Putin openly admitted that he wanted his victory and gave orders to help him.

Five years later, Finland, a traditionally neutral country, is a NATO member after the Russian attack on Ukraine. The visit will be a reminder, however, that another country in similar conditions, Sweden, today faces a veto on its entry by Turkey and Hungary. Stockholm has been harsh in its criticism of both countries. He has pointed to a lack of respect for human rights on the part of the Turkish authorities, and an erosion of the rule of law by the Hungarian government of Viktor Orbán.

Biden received Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the White House last week and made clear his support for Sweden’s rapid entry into the Alliance. This Sunday, Biden spoke with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayıp Erdoğan, about the Summit and, according to the White House, Biden “has conveyed his desire to welcome Sweden into NATO as soon as possible.”

The meeting with Carlos III

For political and sentimental reasons, it’s hard for a US president to be overly enthusiastic about the pageantry of the British monarchy. Biden has been no exception. She did not appear at the coronation ceremony of Carlos III, on May 6, which was attended by the first lady, Jill Biden. But she highlights the link that she most unites with the British king, who will host her this Monday at Buckingham Palace: the fight against climate change.

The two heads of state already had the opportunity to meet face to face two years ago, during the COP-26 held in the Scottish city of Glasgow. “We desperately need you” in this battle, the American leader told Charles of England, then still Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne.

Biden and Carlos III, as Buckingham Palace and the White House have anticipated, will discuss the possible additional financing channels that must be found to face the greatest global challenge of the 21st century. Paradoxically, at least for the gallery, Johnson showed more interest in this challenge than Sunak. The current prime minister recently faced criticism from Zac Goldsmith, the environmental politician who headed the Secretary of State for Climate, Energy and the Environment. Goldsmith submitted his resignation at the end of June after accusing Sunak of a complete lack of interest: “The apathy of this government in the face of the greatest challenge we face has made my role unsustainable [en este Gobierno]”, Goldsmith announced in his farewell letter.

Elizabeth II, the mother of Charles III, met with 13 US presidents in her 70-year reign. For Carlos III, 74, the meeting with Biden, who is 80, will be the first as king.

