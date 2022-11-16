US President Joe Biden has started an emergency meeting with world leaders in Bali, where the G20 summit is taking place, over the incident in Poland. This became known on Wednesday, November 16th.

On November 15, Polish media disseminated information about the fall of one or two rockets into a grain dryer located on the border with Ukraine. Two people died. In this regard, Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki convened an emergency meeting of the Committee of the Council of Ministers on National Security and Defense.

In turn, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the Russian army did not launch missile attacks on targets near the Polish-Ukrainian border. The agency also described the information circulated in the Polish media and voiced by officials as a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation.

As military expert Yuri Knutov noted, analyzing footage from the scene, missile fragments are too small compared to Russian cruise missiles, the elements of which are more significant and significant. He also admitted that expired Ukrainian S-300s could have fallen on the territory of Poland: two shells are used to shoot down a Russian cruise missile, and the number of fallen ammunition in eastern Poland, which was given by the national media, confirms the expert’s version.

The news is being added.