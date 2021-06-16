US President Joe Biden, during his press conference following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, made a reservation and almost named Putin after his predecessor, the 45th US President Donald Trump. The speech of the American leader was broadcast on Youtube…

At the very beginning of his speech to the media, Biden said that he carefully watched the speech of the Russian leader, but he almost named Trump’s name.

“I watched a fragment of the broadcast of President Tra … Putin,” the American president began to say.

This is not Biden’s first slip of the tongue. Earlier in April, the President of the United States was unable to pronounce the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin the first time during a speech on relations between the countries. The American leader started talking and said something unintelligible, like “President Clutin.” Then Biden immediately corrected himself.

The meeting of the Russian and American presidents took place on June 16 in Geneva at the Villa La Grange. The leaders talked for three and a half hours.