During his speech at the UN General Assembly, US President Joe Biden called for the world to confront the Russian invasion of Ukraine and asked leaders to remain firm in their support for President Volodymyr Zelensky. and to his country. For Biden, if the basic principles of the United Nations Charter are abandoned, no State will be able to feel safe nor will its independence be assured.

The world has to support Ukraine. That was President Joe Biden’s central message in his speech on Tuesday, September 19, within the framework of the United Nations General Assembly.

The American president made a strong call for support for kyiv against the Russian invasion not to decline. “The United States, together with our allies and partners around the world, will continue to stand with the brave people of Ukraine in defending their sovereignty, territorial integrity, and freedom,” Biden said.

The Democratic president emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin is betting that the world will tire of supporting Ukraine, but that it is up to the countries of the United Nations to remain firm against the aggression, baptized by the Kremlin as a “special military operation.” since March 2022.

According to the American president, supporting Ukraine means supporting the sovereignty of all countries:

If we allow Ukraine to be divided, is the independence of any nation assured? I respectfully suggest that the answer is no. We must confront this blatant aggression today and deter other potential aggressors tomorrow.

“For the second consecutive year, this meeting – dedicated to the peaceful resolution of conflicts – is darkened by the shadow of war,” lamented President Biden, who described the conflict as an “illegal war of conquest waged without provocation against its neighbor.” Ukraine”.

The American president added that “Russia is the only one responsible for this war” and that it is “the only one that stands in the way of peace.”

News in development…