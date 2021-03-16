US President Joe Biden faces major challenges in his North Korea policy. Kim Jong-un has so far ignored any attempt at contact.

Washington DC – US President Biden’s increased efforts to contact North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong-un have apparently failed so far. Like a senior US government official to the news agency Reuters confirmed, the North Korean regime does not react to the attempts at contact by the USA: “We have not yet received any answers from Pyongyang.”

USA: North Korea ignores Joe Biden – Trump met three times with Kim Jong-un

Biden’s predecessor in the White House, Donald Trump, met with Kim Jong-un three times during his four-year term to discuss North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. Trump offered North Korea the easing of sanctions against the country in exchange for a concession on nuclear disarmament. However, the two heads of state were unable to reach an agreement.

Former US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June 2018. © Evan Vucci

Joe Biden with harsh words against North Korea – US President calls Kim Jong-un a criminal

Joe Biden had already called the North Korean ruler a criminal in his election campaign and called a commitment to nuclear disarmament as a basic requirement for talks with Kim Jong-un in the first place. Even though the North Korean regime had announced an expansion of the national nuclear weapons program shortly before Biden took office, representatives of the US government tried to establish contact with the North Korean leadership since February.

Joe Biden: Groundbreaking decision in North Korea politics is imminent

It is now unclear how the failed communication attempt by the US government will affect North Korea policy during Biden’s presidency. A few months ago, Kim Jong-un described the United States as his country’s greatest enemy.

In the next few weeks, Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will travel to Japan and South Korea for diplomatic purposes. It is assumed that North Korea’s nuclear weapons program will be a central point on the political agenda at the meetings with the representatives of the respective countries. (fd)