In his first speech to Congress, US President Joe Biden declared that America is “moving forward again” after a series of massive crises, expressing his will to reform, and calling on the rich to “pay their fair share.”

On the eve of reaching a symbolic milestone, the first hundred days of his presidency, Biden said, “In a hundred days, I can tell the country: America is moving forward again.” “America is ready to go. We work again, dream again, discover a new time, lead the world again. We have shown to each other and to the world that there is no surrender in America,” he added.

He stressed that this national effort must now focus on rebuilding the economy and fighting inequality through “the largest action plan since World War II.”

The US President called for an increase in tax contributions to companies and wealthier Americans in order to fund his plan to help families.

“It is time for American companies and the richest 1% of Americans to start paying their fair share,” he said in his annual address to Congress.

Although the presidential speech on the Capitol constitutes an established tradition in American political life, Biden’s speech this year takes place in an exceptional atmosphere that has necessitated the health crisis.

Biden considered that the vaccination plan against Covid-19 in the United States is “one of the greatest logistical successes” in the country’s history.

He said that “more than half of adults have received at least one dose” and that “deaths among the elderly have decreased by 80% since January.” He added with caution, “There is still work to be done to overcome the virus.”