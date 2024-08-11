Biden arrived there late Thursday night, after a turbulent week around the world.

The threat of an Iranian counterattack on Israel still looms after the killing of senior Hezbollah and Hamas officials in Lebanon and Iran last week.

Russia also declared a state of emergency “at the federal level” in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, where Kyiv launched one of the biggest surprise attacks on Russia since the war began more than two years ago.

Biden was subjected to a wide campaign of criticism on social media, accusing him of spending a large part of his presidential term on vacation.