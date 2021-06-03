US President Joe Biden on Thursday, June 3, signed a decree prohibiting American entities and individuals from investing in Chinese companies that Washington considers to undermine the security of the United States. 59 Chinese firms were blacklisted, reported on website White House.

“This executive order allows the United States to prohibit investment in Chinese companies that undermine the security or democratic values ​​of the United States and our allies,” the document says.

Among the companies banned are one of the world leaders in telecommunications Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, aircraft manufacturer Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC), microelectronics company Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation. (SMIC) and others.

The decree comes into force on August 2, 2021.

It is noted that after the start of the ban, US citizens will not be able to participate in the sale or purchase of any securities traded on the exchange.

The executive order will prevent US investment from supporting the Chinese defense sector, the White House said. In addition, it will enable the US government to respond to threats from Chinese companies in the field of tracking technologies. The US administration is confident that with their help, China is monitoring ethnic minorities in the country and abroad, and that these technologies “contribute to repression and serious violations of human rights.”

The White House clarifies that the decree is intended to facilitate “further response to the emergency declared on November 12, 2020 in connection with the threat posed by the military-industrial complex of the PRC.”

This decree is a continuation of measures taken under former US President Donald Trump. So, according to Trump’s decree, adopted in January 2021, American investors are prohibited from buying and selling securities of Chinese firms that Washington considers to be associated with the People’s Liberation Army of China. The list of these companies is compiled by the US Secretary of Defense.