The President of the United States, Joe Biden, changed his tone this Thursday (29) by stating that he does not expect a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip to come into effect next Monday (March 4) , as predicted earlier this week.

According to information from international agencies, Biden said he spoke with regional leaders about the possibility of a truce, but acknowledged that it was “unlikely” that this would happen until the beginning of next week. The American president also expressed his “concern” about the incident that occurred this Thursday in Gaza during the distribution of humanitarian aid, in which dozens of Palestinians died in what Israel claims was the result of a riot.

“We are checking this right now. There are two contradictory versions of what happened, I still don't have an answer,” Biden said about what happened to journalists at the White House, before traveling to the border with Mexico, where former American president Donald Trump is also expected to be campaigning. to be the representative of the Democratic Party in the November elections.

Biden added that the episode that occurred this Thursday “will likely complicate” negotiations for a ceasefire.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza, a department that is controlled by the terrorist group Hamas, which carried out a terrorist attack against Israel killing more than a thousand people in October last year, said that more than 100 Palestinians died during the distribution of humanitarian aid. They accuse Israeli soldiers of having fired into the crowd.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied the terrorists' accusation and said most of the deaths occurred in a stampede caused by a hungry mob who reportedly looted and surrounded the aid trucks, driving them back.

Biden had said on Monday (26) in New York that he had “hope” that a “ceasefire for next Monday” would be reached between Israel and Palestinian terrorists.