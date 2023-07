How did you feel about the content of this article?

The government of the Democratic president has made reservists available to support an operation aimed at deterring Russian attacks or threats. | Photo: EFE/EPA/IDA MARIE ODGAARD

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, signed this Thursday (13) an executive order authorizing the mobilization of up to 3,000 reservists to strengthen Operation Atlantic Resolve, whose objective is to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank.

In his dispatch, the American president states that, in order to effectively carry out the Atlantic Resolve operation, it is necessary to increase the active American forces under the authority of the US European Command.

The Pentagon specified in a telephone press conference that these 3,000 reservists are not additional troops, but that it is a matter of making these troops available for this operation as support.

Operation Atlantic Resolve was launched in 2014 as a reflection of the collective determination of allied countries to deter Russia from any aggression or threat of aggression against members of the Atlantic alliance.