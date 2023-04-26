US President Joe Biden will attend the G7 summit from May 19 to 21 in Hiroshima, Japan, the White House announced Tuesday.
Biden will discuss with the heads of state of the Group of Seven countries, in particular, “steadfast support for Ukraine” and “the food and climate crises,” and ways to “ensure inclusive and flexible economic growth” and efforts to “transition to clean energy,” according to what White House spokeswoman Karen Jean-Pierre said in a statement. .
The Democratic president is also heading to Sydney on May 24 to attend the “Quad” summit, which brings together the United States, Australia, Japan and India.
The heads of state and government of these four countries will discuss ways to “deepen their cooperation in the field of new advanced technologies, infrastructure, global health and climate change” and other key issues for the Indo-Pacific region, according to Jean-Pierre.
