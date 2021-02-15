The White House press service announced that US President Joseph Biden will take part in a virtual meeting of the leaders of the G7 states. TASS.

It is reported that the American head intends to discuss the fight against the pandemic, the recovery of the world economy, as well as “economic challenges” from China.

It is noted that he intends to focus on “the coordination of production, distribution and supply of vaccines, as well as on ongoing efforts to mobilize and collaborate to counter the threat of new infectious diseases.”

Earlier, the Office of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the meeting of the leaders of the G7 states on the new coronavirus will be held on February 19 via videoconference.

The main topics of the meeting will be the fight against the pandemic and the fair distribution of vaccines in the world.