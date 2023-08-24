Biden attends a Pilates class at a fitness studio at a mall in Nevada

American President Joe Biden attended a Pilates class with his family, they said in press bullet White House.

At the moment, the president is on vacation, spending it on Lake Tahoe in Nevada. Biden and his family attend workouts at a fitness studio at a local mall.

Earlier, the head of the United States was criticized for relaxing on the beach in Delaware amid the strongest fires in Hawaii. As Congresswoman Lauren Bobert, a member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party, noted, Biden was resting during the massive wildfires in the Hawaiian Islands, as a result of which thousands of people were left homeless.