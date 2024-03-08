Joe Biden offered this Thursday the most anticipated State of the Union speech in recent history, because it was also a speech on the state of the campaign for his re-election as president of the United States, and, above all, a speech on his state of health. In these exceptional times, the 68 minutes of his intervention in the Capitol were also a medical check-up before the country and before the world of the abilities of an 81-year-old man to pilot the ship with symptoms of decline of the first world power for another legislature, at the end of which, Biden will be 86 years old. It is often said that the appointment is the most important intervention of the year for the tenant of the White House, but this time it was not risky to add that it was also the most important of the Democratic politician's long career, which turned it into a fierce attack against his rival, Donald Trump, as well as in the first major event of his campaign and in an aggressive defense of his suitability to be re-elected in November.

The medical test was broadcast in prime time so that millions of his compatriots could hear from him the defense of the achievements of three years in office, and in the process see to what extent he is assisted by the faculties whose critics say he no longer supports him. They accompany him. Well, Biden passed that test, or, at least, he did not miss any of those lapses (confusing Macron with Mitterrand, Mexico with Egypt) that go around the world and that led to the special prosecutor Robert Hur, who was investigating his handling from some confidential documents from his time as vice president, to define him as an “old man with a bad memory.” It would be too much to say that the shadows on his ability to carry out four more years of one of the most difficult jobs in the world were dispelled, but, within the shortcomings of someone who was never a great oratory artist and taking into account that he read a text , divided into very short sentences, which he had prepared for months, he seemed energetic, at times aggressive and at some points even angry.

That “older man” started 25 minutes late than the scheduled time, in part, because he took a short walk around the chamber before getting on the stage where it seemed he was going to stop with everyone present, a mix of congressmen and senators from both parties, members of his cabinet and the judges of the Supreme Court. Once upstairs, he placed himself between the vice president, Kamala Harris, and the speaker of Congress, Mike Johnson, who occupied the same position that Kevin McCarthy held a year ago and that other candidates were on the verge of occupying before Johnson, during 12 months of endless crisis for the House Republicans. He began by going back to 1941 (the year before his birth), and remembered Franklin Delano Roosevelt, that time he addressed the nation from the same pulpit “and Hitler was at his peak,” to warn that “freedom and democracy are being attacked both inside and outside the United States.” “If anyone thinks that [Vladímir] “Putin is going to stop in Ukraine, I assure you he will not,” he added.

With that warning he gave way to a speech worked on until the last minute, according to White House sources, to sell that under his command the United States is leading a “return” to its essence. On paper, it was a text of 6,442 words, but not a single one of those words was “Trump”, although the Republican flew over the entire speech, fully immersed in the campaign. He did refer to him as “the former president” or his “predecessor” (a term I used up to 13 times). It disgusted him that he recently “encouraged” Russia to do “whatever the hell it wants” with NATO allies who do not pay for defense (a gesture that he described as “outrageous, dangerous and unacceptable”) and that he maneuvered to overthrow the right to abortion, which the Supreme Court overturned in 2022.

The (not) referred to did not take long to react on his social network, Truth, shortly after the television broadcast ended: “It must have been the angriest, least compassionate, and the worst speech on the State of the Union. “It has been a shame for our country,” Trump wrote, before advising in another post: “Don't shake his hand, he's been coughing on it all night.”

His “predecessor” and January 6

Biden also stopped at the assault on the Capitol: “My predecessor and some of you are trying to bury the truth of January 6 [de 2021]. I won't do it,” he said, in another direct allusion, but without naming the magnate. “This is the time to tell the truth and bury the lies.” “The insurrectionists stormed this very Capitol and put a dagger to the throat of American democracy. Many of you were here on that dark day. We all saw with our own eyes that these insurrectionists were not patriots. January 6 and the lies about the 2020 election, and the plots to steal the election, posed the gravest threat to our democracy since the Civil War. But they failed. America stood strong and democracy prevailed. The threat persists and democracy must be defended,” he insisted. “You can't love your country only when you win.”

At another time, he opted for “a future based on the fundamental values ​​that have defined the United States: honesty, decency, dignity and equality.” “Now, other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, revenge and retribution. That is not me”. And that's how Biden took the opportunity to put his 77-year-old rival in the category of “older men” like him, while his people burst into applause again and again and shouted “four more years.” “Four more years!”

He asked Republican congressmen to approve the Senate law, which has the support of both parties, and which would serve, he said, to solve the border problem. He accused Trump of pushing his people in the House of Representatives to block that rule out of mere political calculation. “If you're watching me,” he told his opponent, “instead of playing politics and pressuring members of Congress to block this bill, join me!” The Republicans came to the meeting with the intention of behaving better than last year, when they interrupted and rebuked the president again and again, and one of them, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, broke a few records against decorum. This Thursday she outdid herself by wearing a red cap with the Trump slogan Make America Great Again, despite the fact that House rules prevent covering her head, and, once again, she yelled at the speaker in the middle of her argument about the border.

Internally, he focused on his fetish themes: abortion, public health insurance represented by Medicaid and Medicare (“many of my Republican friends want to cut Social Security and delay the retirement age, I will stop them!” ), the defense of the middle class, the increase in corporate tax, the siege of large fortunes and, in general, an economy that defends that it is doing better than what citizens feel, frustrated by high prices in the supermarket and when buying a home. He recalled that during his mandate the record for job creation has been broken, despite high interest rates, he stressed that inflation has fallen from 9% to 3.1%, he announced aid for mortgages of $400 per month and He boasted of industrial investments, in microprocessors, in infrastructure or in green energy.

In foreign policy, the topic with which he decided to open his intervention, Biden addressed the urgency of restoring aid to Ukraine blocked by Republicans on Capitol Hill to stop Putin (although he promised that it is not among his plans to send American soldiers), he celebrated Sweden's entry into NATO (its Prime Minister, Ulf Kristensson, stood up to greet). He also announced that the United States will build a temporary port in Gaza for humanitarian aid access, in a gesture that seems aimed at softening one of his main obstacles on his path to re-election: his support for Israel could cost him dearly among Arab voters. , essential to win in key states like Michigan, and among young people. A group of protesters gathered near the Capitol to remind him by blocking a street, and forced the caravan that was taking the president to Congress to make a detour.

In the guest gallery, located to Biden's left, there were Americans with relatives who are among those kidnapped by Hamas. He summoned them to reinforce his message, in the same way that he summoned Jazmin Cazares, sister of a 9-year-old girl who was the victim of the 2022 shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, to the Capitol, which helped him ask for greater gun control. . There was also Latoya Beasley, who saw her in vitro fertilization treatment canceled a couple of weeks ago when the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that embryos would be legally considered children in that State. And Kate Cox, who sued Texas to be able to obtain the abortion that her doctor recommended, after that State prohibited the interruption of pregnancy in its territory and she had to go to another State to undergo the intervention.

Biden did not miss the opportunity to elaborate on the issue of abortion, an issue that has helped Democrats win elections, in the confidence that he can contribute again in November: “In his decision to overturn Roe v. Wade [precedente que sentó en 1973 la protección federal al aborto] The majority of the Supreme Court wrote: 'Women are not without electoral or political power.' Really? It is evident that those who boast about overturning Roe have no idea about the power of women in the United States. But they found out when reproductive freedom was on the ballot and won in 2022, 2023, and they will find out again in 2024. If Americans elect me with a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you: I will restore Roe as the law throughout the country again.” Biden refers to the idea, shared by Democratic strategists, that the attack on abortion has hurt Republicans at the polls, since the Supreme Court adopted its controversial decision. They trust that this will happen again in the elections next November.

The president closed his speech with a reference to his great weakness, which he tried to turn into a virtue: “When you reach my age, certain things become clearer than ever. I know American history. Time and time again I have seen the contest between competing forces in the battle for the soul of our nation. Between those who want to return America to the past and those who want to move America into the future. Other people my age see a different story. An American story of resentment, revenge and retribution. That's not me, he declared. Afterwards, he reviewed his life: “In my career I have been told that I am too young and too old,” he argued. In a half-century of political career, he said, he learned that “to lead America, the land of possibilities, you need a vision of the future of what America can and should be.” Tonight you heard mine.” Let's build that future together! Let's remember who we are! We are the United States of America. There is nothing beyond our capabilities when we act together!

Biden took the stand this Thursday as the most unpopular president in history, with his job approval rating sinking by 38%. Only two tenants of the White House reached the year of his re-election with such bad numbers: Trump (42%) and George Bush Sr. (41%). Both remained one-term presidents. Whether Biden's performance from the congressional lectern will help improve his prospects is a matter for pollsters. Before him, he has 34 weeks of electoral campaign ahead of him, which promises to be one of the fiercest campaigns in recent history.