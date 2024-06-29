Home page politics

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

Joe Biden is weak in the TV debate against Donald Trump. But just one day later, the US president appears combative at a campaign appearance.

Atlanta – After his weak performance in the TV debate against Donald Trump, US President Joe Biden has dismissed doubts about his suitability for another term in office. “I don’t debate as well as I used to,” Biden said on Friday (June 28). However, he knows “how to do this job.” Biden received support from former President Barack Obama. Trump, meanwhile, believes it is unlikely that Biden will give up.

US TV debate: Biden determined for second term despite age and weaknesses

At 81, Biden is the oldest president in US history. He spoke at the TV debate on the channel CNN with a hoarse voice and repeatedly got tangled up in his formulations. He left sentences unfinished and stuttered.

US President Joe Biden did not make a good impression in the TV debate against his opponent Donald Trump. © Gerald Herbert/AP

“I don’t walk as easily as I used to, I don’t speak as fluently as I used to, I don’t debate as well as I used to, but I know how to tell the truth,” Biden said at a campaign rally in North Carolina. “I give you my word. I wouldn’t run again if I didn’t believe with all my heart and soul that I could do this job,” Biden added to Democratic supporters in the city of Raleigh.

“I know right from wrong,” Biden continued. “I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done. I know what millions of Americans know: When you get knocked down, you get back up.”

Biden attacks Trump: “A threat to our nation and freedom”

Biden sharply attacked his opponent Donald Trump on Friday. “Did you see Trump last night? He probably set a new record for the most lies in a single debate,” Biden said. “Donald Trump is a real threat to this nation. He is a threat to our freedom,” he continued. Trump is “literally a threat to everything America stands for.”

TV duel before US election: Obama supports Biden after weak debate

Biden received support from former President Obama. “Bad debate nights happen,” Biden’s former boss wrote in the online service XBut the choice is “still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary people all his life and someone who only cares about himself.”

First Lady Jill Biden supports her husband for a second term.

Also from his wife Jill Biden was supported that evening. “There is no one I would rather have sitting in the Oval Office right now than my husband,” emphasized the First Lady of North Carolina – the word “Vote” was printed several times on her dress.

Democrats in unrest after TV debate: Discussion about Biden’s successor increases

One CNN-Poll showed that 67 percent of viewers saw Trump as the winner of the duel. The US Democrats are now extremely worried: After the televised debate, there is a discussion within the party about whether it is too late four months before the presidential election to replace Biden with a younger candidate, reported the New York Times. The US broadcaster CNN quoted an unnamed party official as saying, “It’s hard to argue that Biden should be our candidate.” Others spoke of sheer “panic” in the party. (dpa/afp/jek)