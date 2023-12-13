Not only the well-known disagreements over the future of Gaza, but now also the request for a decisive change in the Israeli government, an executive “which is starting to lose” international support due to “the indiscriminate bombings” in the Strip. Thus they emerge in the words of American President Joe Biden aimed at “dear friend” Benjamin Netanyahu – the harshest ever pronounced against the Israeli prime minister since the beginning of the conflict with Hamas – the first, important cracks between the USA and the Jewish State just over two months after the start of the war. Words that sound like a warning from the historic ally, on the day in which the UN overwhelmingly approves a new resolution for the ceasefire and while the Israeli leader continues to reiterate his hard line on the Palestinian enclave.

The “divergences” on the post-war period in Gaza

Netanyahu himself was the first to speak yesterday of “differences” between the two on how to manage the post-war period in the Strip, underlining that Israel has the support of the United States regarding its intention to destroy Hamas and free the hostages held in the Gaza Strip but, at the same time, however, with the USA there is no unity of views on the post-war period. The Gaza Strip “will be neither Hamas-stan nor 'Fatah-stan'”, Netanyahu's words, reiterating his opposition to ensuring that the Palestinian enclave can be governed by the PA under the leadership of Mahmoud Abbas after Hamas will be defeated.

Biden's warning to Netanyahu

Then, however, Biden's warning came loud and clear, according to which Netanyahu “must make some difficult decisions: this is the most right-wing government in the history of Israel”, a government that “does not want the two-state solution “he explained during a fundraising event for Democrats in Washington. Biden then said that Israel is starting to lose support around the world and that Netanyahu “must strengthen himself and change” the Israeli government to find a long-term solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

According to Biden, therefore, Netanyahu must change the most extremist elements of his government which are making support for Israel difficult also due to the “indiscriminate bombings” in Gaza. “Netanyahu is a good friend but I believe he needs to change”, the American president said again during the event hosted by Less Rosenberg, former president of Aipac.

“One of the things that Bibi understands is that Israel's security is entrusted to the United States – he continued – but now, it has more than the United States: it has the European Union, Europe, it has much of the world supporting them But they are starting to lose this support due to the ongoing indiscriminate bombing.”

“Israel must make difficult decisions – added Biden -, Bibi must make difficult decisions”. Already on Monday evening, in another speech, Biden had repeated that Netanyahu is a “dear friend”, stating however that he did not agree with his politics. The Israeli prime minister, the US president had said, “cannot rule out the creation of a Palestinian state in the future”.

The IDF's response to Biden

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has taken care of responding to the US president, at least so far. “We maintain a close relationship with the United States. We have almost daily talks with the commander of the Central Command and with the chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff” said IDF spokesman, Admiral Daniel Hagari, responding to a question regarding the statements of the president.

“We know how to explain exactly how we operate, in a precise and intelligence-based way,” he continued, “we operate to maintain the security of our forces, but we know how to act against Hamas' centers of gravity.”

“We work to do our best to separate civilians who are not involved with the terrorists,” he said. “The IDF has been doing this since the beginning of the fighting and certainly now in the last few days. We will know how to show and present it, certainly, to our allies.”