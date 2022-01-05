According to a CNBC poll, 56% of Americans disapprove of his work

American President Joe Biden closed 2021 with a new negative record in terms of consensus, which reached the lowest since he entered the White House. According to a Cnbc survey, 56% of Americans disapprove of his work, particularly for the way he handled the economic situation. Previous polls recorded disapproval at 54% in September and 49% in April, while the approval rate dropped from 46% in September and 51% in April. Inflation, infrastructure and welfare are the three main challenges facing the president ahead of the November Midterm elections.