US President Joe Biden on May 22 announced an optimistic mood regarding negotiations on the national debt.

“We are optimistic that progress will be made because we both agree that there should not be a default, something needs to be done for this,” he said at a meeting with Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy.

Biden noted that the inability of the United States to pay its debts could turn into problems for the whole world.

Also, the American leader announced his readiness for further work to reduce the budget deficit, but there are disagreements on the issue of its expenditure side.

In turn, McCarthy said that “the trajectory needs to be changed,” and the US national debt is too large. According to him, the president does not object to such a formulation of the issue.

At the same time, Biden and McCarthy stressed that they will be able to find common ground.

Earlier in the day, McCarthy said that Biden’s inaction could lead to a default. He noted that he called on the American leader to negotiate on the national debt back in January, but he did not respond. It wasn’t until mid-May that Biden acknowledged that such a discussion was necessary.

At the same time, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen confirmed that the country could face a default on June 1 if Congress fails to reach an agreement to raise the national debt ceiling.

On May 21, Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy agreed to resume negotiations on the national debt ceiling. Negotiations between the White House and GOP emissaries stalled on major spending and political issues on Friday, May 19.

In addition, Yellen said that the beginning of June is the “deadline” for the federal government to raise the national debt ceiling. Otherwise, the bills will go unpaid if Congress fails to reach an agreement before the US runs out of money.

The total public debt of the United States is $31.4 trillion. The Ministry of Finance warned on May 15 that by June 1 the country could be without funds to pay off payments if the national debt ceiling is not increased. This issue has become the subject of bargaining between the two largest political parties – Republicans and Democrats.

In April, the International Monetary Fund predicted that in 2024 the level of the US public debt will rise to 125.8% of GDP, in 2025 to 129.1% of GDP. By 2028, it can reach 136.2% of GDP. At the moment, the national debt of the United States is $31.4 tons.