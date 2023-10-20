A statement issued by the White House on Friday said: “President Joe Biden spoke this morning with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The President reaffirmed the United States’ support for Israel’s right to defend itself and its commitment to protecting its citizens, while emphasizing the importance of acting in accordance with the law of war.” To include the protection of civilians in Gaza caught in the conflict started by Hamas.

The statement added: “The President and the Prime Minister discussed follow-up to the President’s visit to Israel earlier this week, including plans to begin transferring humanitarian aid to Gaza from Egypt.”

The statement continued: “The two parties discussed ongoing efforts to ensure the release of hostages held by Hamas, including American citizens, and to provide safe passage for American citizens and other civilians in Gaza.”

Netanyahu’s office announced on Friday that the two American hostages released by Hamas had arrived in Israel.

Netanyahu’s office indicated that the two women released were Judith Tai Raanan and Natalie Shoshana Raanan, explaining that they were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nahal Oz during the attack carried out by Hamas on October 7 and were transferred to Gaza.

On Friday, Biden expressed his “overwhelming happiness” after Hamas released the two hostages, as a statement by the US President said, “Our two citizens suffered a terrible ordeal during the past 14 days, and I feel overjoyed that they will soon be reunited with their family.”