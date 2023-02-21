Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 6:24 p.m.



| Updated 18:36h.



The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has affirmed that the West “has not started this war” and, instead, it is Russia that is the cause of the current war confrontation in Ukraine. The president’s words are part of the speech he gave this Tuesday in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, where he traveled after visiting kyiv on Monday and meeting with his counterpart Volodímir Zelenski. “kyiv stands firm,” said the tenant of the White House, whose address was scheduled to mark the anniversary of the first year of the war, which is on February 24.

Biden’s demonstrations are not intended to become a response to the speech that the head of the Kremlin gave this morning before the two Houses of the Russian Parliament, as reported by the National Security adviser, Jake Sullivan. But from the beginning she has rebutted repeated criticisms of the West’s culpability in starting the war that Putin has waged before Russian lawmakers. The US president has also stressed that “NATO is stronger than ever”, a statement that may have been prepared in advance or slipped in timely as a response to Putin’s bluster about Russia’s invincibility and its determination to go as far as possible. the end of this war. It even serves as a fitting reply to the Russian leader’s gesture to suspend his participation in the START-3 treaty against the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Biden recalled that almost a year ago he visited Poland and then “the world was preparing for the fall of kyiv. “I have just returned from a visit to Kiev and I can report that it remains strong,” she repeated, after stating that part of this achievement is due to the fact that “the world did not look the other way. It was not just Ukraine being tested. The whole world faced a test. Europe was being tested. America was being tested. NATO is being tested. All democracies are being tested », he emphasized.

“President Putin is facing something today that he did not think possible a year ago. The democracies, the world, have become stronger, not weaker, but the world’s autocrats have become weaker, not stronger,” he exclaimed as a large group of Polish citizens waved their country’s flags and cheered the words of the president. “Our support for Ukraine will not waver,” Biden promised before predicting that Putin’s “cowardly lust for land and power will fail” and that his country will be judged because “they have committed depravities, crimes against humanity without shame or scruples.”