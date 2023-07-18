With regard to the Iranian nuclear file, the US President assured his Israeli counterpart that his country would not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.
Herzog is in Washington at a time when Israeli lawmakers, backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling far-right coalition, are preparing to pass bills related to controversial judicial amendments that have sparked massive protests.
In the context, Herzog said that Israel is engaged in a heated societal debate, but its democracy is strong and solid.
