Biden announced the safety of the US banking system amid the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank

US President Joe Biden assured Americans of the security of the country’s banking system and stressed that all deposits are still available to customers if necessary. His words during a speech on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank are quoted by TASS.

Biden also promised that American taxpayers will not suffer losses due to problems in the banking sector. According to him, the management of bankrupt organizations will be fired and held accountable.

Silicon Valley Bank was shut down by California state regulators on March 10. It became the biggest bank failure in the 15 years since the 2008 crisis. SVB collapsed due to an increase in the US Federal Reserve rate, which led to the depreciation of assets on the balance sheets of many financial institutions. The financial problems of the bank were added by the massive withdrawal of deposits by customers. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), all insured SVB deposits were transferred to a new organization – Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara.

Amid SVB’s financial troubles, the four largest US banks by asset size – JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo – lost $52.4 billion in one day, March 9. Investors began to sell their shares, as all four, like SVB, invested in long-term securities, including Treasury bonds. Later, on March 12, “due to systemic risks,” the US authorities closed the large New York Signature Bank.

The collapse of the bank could affect the entire US banking sector and lead to the bankruptcy of other credit institutions in the country, as well as to problems of a more global scale, experts warn. Against the backdrop of the collapse of Silicon Valley, volatility in the oil market increased, the dollar began to decline, and the largest cryptocurrencies began to sharply strengthen.