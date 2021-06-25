US President Joe Biden assessed the verdict of ex-policeman Derek Chauvin, who killed African American George Floyd. Reported by The Guardian.

Biden noted that he is not familiar with all the circumstances that were taken into account by the court. However, at the same time, he stressed that in accordance with the current rules, the sentence seems to him “suitable”.

Earlier, a court in Minneapolis sentenced the ex-policeman to 22.5 years in prison. As noted by CNN, the prosecution demanded 30 years in prison for Chauvin, and the defense insisted on a suspended sentence and a record of what had already been served.

On May 25, 2020, Derek Chauvin killed 46-year-old African American George Floyd during his detention in Minneapolis. The police put the suspect on the asphalt, and Chauvin restrained Floyd by stepping on his neck with his knee. He complained that he could not breathe, and then lost consciousness. He was taken to a hospital where he died shortly thereafter. Although shortly before the incident, Floyd took strong drugs, the doctors attributed the cause of death to Chauvin’s actions.

The death of an African American sparked the largest wave of protests in American history. Four police officers were fired after the incident. On April 21, 2021, the jury already found Chauvin guilty of a crime.