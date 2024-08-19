Biden questions Trump’s mental state after coup talk

US President Joe Biden has expressed doubts about the psychological stability of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, transmits White House pool.

In this way, he responded to journalists’ requests to comment on Trump’s words that Biden was forced to leave the election race as a result of a “coup.”

“His stability is still in question,” the American leader said.

Trump has previously said on multiple occasions that Biden was ousted. In an interview with entrepreneur Elon Musk, he said the president was ousted by the Democratic Party. “It was a coup [против] the President of the United States, he didn’t want to leave, and they said: “We can do it the nice way, or we can do it the tough way,” the politician noted.