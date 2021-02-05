American leader Joe Biden, during a meeting with the leadership of the Democratic faction of the US House of Representatives, commented on new data on a slight reduction in unemployment in the state, reports TASS.

According to the estimates of the President of the United States, the economy of the country, at the current growth rate, will need at least 10 years to restore full employment. To date, as he noted, only 6,000 jobs have been created in the private sector in the United States.

Meanwhile, the head of the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia spoke about the timing of the restoration of incomes of Russians. According to him, the income of the country’s residents will recover in about the third or fourth quarters of this year.