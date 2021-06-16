US President Joe Biden commented on the past meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. As reported TASS, the American leader praised the talks.

The US head stressed that it was important for him to meet in person in order to avoid any mistakes and distortions of facts. “I have to say that our entire meeting, which, I think, lasted four hours, was good and positive,” the agency quotes him as saying.

Biden also added that the meeting highlighted areas in which countries can work to “achieve mutual interests.”

Earlier, the Federation Council assessed the results of the negotiations between Putin and Biden. According to Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, the meeting between the two leaders cannot be considered a breakthrough, but the beginning of the normalization of relations between the two countries has been laid.

The meeting of the Russian and American presidents took place on June 16 in Geneva at the Villa La Grange. The leaders talked for three and a half hours.