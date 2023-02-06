US President Joseph Biden has requested that USAID and other partners evaluate emergency response options to care for those affected by the earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria this morning. The quake had a magnitude of 8.1 and caused the collapse of hundreds of buildings in both countries.

For its part, the Turkish rescue services have requested the presence of more brigades and dogs that can help them detect people under the rubble. Rescue operations and recovery of bodies are being carried out throughout the country.

Unfortunately, one of the buildings that was destroyed by the earthquake was a hospital located in the city of Sanliurfa, to the south of Turkey. Authorities fear that many patients are trapped under the disaster.

Turkish national airline, Turkish Airlines, announced that they are organizing flights to quickly move equipment immediate response and rescue brigades that need to mobilize to the areas most affected by the earthquake.

Earlier in the morning, President Erdogan declared a state of maximum alert and requested international humanitarian support to care for those affected by the natural disaster.

On the Iberian coast, Italy has declared a alert for a possible tsunami as a result of the strong earthquake.

So far, its effects have been reportedly felt in 14 countries in the region, including Cyprus, Iraq, Lebanon and Syria.

