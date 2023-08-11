US President Joe Biden has asked Congress for an additional $13.1 billion in military aid to Ukraine. This is stated in a White House document published Thursday, August 10.

“Approximately $9.5 billion for equipment for Ukraine and for the replenishment of stocks of the Ministry of Defense, as well as $3.6 billion for ongoing military, intelligence and other defense support,” the document quotes Reuters.

In total, the president asked the US Congress for additional spending of about $40 billion, including $24 billion for Ukraine and other international needs, $4 billion for border security, and $12 billion for disaster relief.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported on Biden’s plans to request about $13 billion in support for Ukraine. The source of the publication indicated that budget restrictions would not apply to these funds.

On August 9, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the US National Security Council, said that the presidential administration would continue to provide assistance to Kyiv, contrary to public opinion.

A day earlier, on August 8, a member of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Marjorie Taylor Green, called on the government and the US president to stop spending budget funds on Ukraine. She noted that the Biden administration is running an accounting scam to send even more money to Kyiv.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. The corresponding decision was made in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the region due to attacks by Ukrainian militants.