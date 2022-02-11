US President Joe Biden on Thursday urged US citizens to leave Ukraine immediately in the face of a possible Russian invasion.

“American citizens must leave now,” Biden declared in an interview with NBC News. “We are dealing with one of the largest armies in the world,” warned the president.

Biden reiterated that under no circumstances would he send troops to Ukraine, even to rescue Americans in the event of a Russian invasion. “This is a world war. When Americans and Russians start shooting at each other, we are in a very different world,” he said.

Tension between Washington and Moscow is at its highest level since the Cold War. Western leaders have turned to diplomacy to defuse the situation, but comments from Biden, as well as the State Department, which also renewed its warning to American citizens, could raise tensions again.

“What I hope is that if (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is foolish enough to step in, he will be smart enough not to do anything that could negatively affect American citizens.” Biden pointed out that she would not need to communicate this to Putin: “He knows.”

