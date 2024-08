US President Joe Biden | Photo: EFE/EPA/TING SHEN/POOL

US President Joe Biden spoke by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (21) and emphasized the need to formalize the ceasefire agreement in Gaza as soon as possible.

According to a statement released by the White HouseBiden “stressed the urgency of concluding the ceasefire and hostage release agreement and discussed upcoming negotiations in Cairo to remove any remaining obstacles [para este acordo]”.

In the phone conversation, the two leaders also discussed US efforts to defend Israel “against all threats emanating from Iran and its allied terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthis, including current US defensive military deployments.”

A source close to the peace negotiations told EFE that the mediating delegations from Egypt, Qatar and the United States have postponed until further notice the round of negotiations, which was scheduled to begin this Wednesday in Cairo, with the participation of the Israeli side.

The postponement came at a time of heightened tension as talks are at an impasse over new Israeli demands, which Hamas rejects, although the mediating parties have insisted they are striving to close existing gaps and seal a truce.