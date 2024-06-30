The President of the United States, Joe Biden, told his voters in the Hamptons, a luxurious vacation destination close to New York, that he recognizes the concerns regarding the continuity of his candidacy, but assured that he remains firm in his re-election campaign. He further urged donors to remain with him.

To an audience of about 150 people, gathered at the seaside home of fund manager Barry Rosesstein, Biden said he understood the general concern about the debate. The president stated that it had not been a good night, but argued that he would not run “if he didn’t believe he could win”. The information is from the news agency Bloomberg.

On Thursday night (27), Biden’s participation in a debate against Donald Trump, organized by the CNN TV network, was classified as disastrous even by his supporters. The following day, editorials in newspapers such as The New York Times They questioned the president’s ability to continue in the electoral race and asked him to leave the campaign.

Donors, lawmakers and Democratic strategists were shaken by Biden’s debate performance, with some even suggesting the president consider leaving the campaign. The day after the debate, Biden stated that he does not intend to leave the presidential race.

Biden’s performance in the debate and possible reductions in fundraising could help Trump gain ground. In this scenario, maintaining his fundraising is a strategy to reassure his supporters and the party itself that he is capable of serving another four years in the White House.

To give you an idea, entry fees for the event in the Hamptons reached US$250,000. The guest list included members of the bank Goldman Sachs, Loews Corp, with businesses in the area of ​​finance and hotels, among others, and Skybridge Capital, a capital fund manager.

Also participating were film and television producer Darren Star and actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. As reported by People’s Gazettemajor Hollywood donors are considering withdrawing their continued financial support for the Democrat’s campaign.

Participants at the event, however, stated that Biden’s stance was different from what he demonstrated in the debate. And that, between him and Trump, they prefer to support him. However, close to where it was held, several Biden supporters carried signs urging him to give up the campaign so that the country can be a priority.

Even after the debate, events to support Biden continued. Also on Saturday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy hosted a reception for Biden, in support of his continued run in the presidential race.

Murphy reportedly gave an encouraging introduction to the president during the reception, saying he was “on fire” and that those in attendance were “1,000%” with him. According to New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy, the event raised $3.7 million.

On Friday night, during an LGBTQ+ gala in Manhattan, singer Elton John introduced Biden to those present. Tickets ranged from US$250 to US$500,000 for the seats closest to the stage. Biden’s campaign said it had already raised $27 million between the day of the debate and Friday night.