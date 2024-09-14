Hill: Biden asks Congress to extend military aid authority for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has sent a request to Congress to extend the authority to provide military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $5.8 billion, the publication reported, citing a source. The Hill.

“The Biden administration has asked Congress to extend the president’s write-off authority for arms sales to Ukraine through 2025 to make about $5.8 billion available after Sept. 30,” the report said.

It is noted that this request should be included in resolutions on continuing funding for the US government after September 30, when the fiscal year ends. According to the source, if Congress does not extend the authority to allocate weapons to Kyiv, the presidential administration may announce a one-time package of military aid to Ukraine in the same amount.

Earlier, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that the US Department of Defense has $5.9 billion to help Ukraine, but all of this money could “go up in smoke.” According to him, in order to avoid such a development, the US Congress should extend the authority for the upcoming fiscal year.