The United States raises its bet on Ukraine. President Joe Biden has asked Congress this Thursday for an additional 33,000 million dollars (about 31,000 million euros) in economic, military and humanitarian aid to defend the country against Russian aggression. “We are not attacking Russia, but helping Ukraine to defend itself from a brutal invasion,” Biden said in an appearance at the White House, in response to accusations made today by the Kremlin that Washington is embarking on a confrontation warlike “by proximity”. “As long as the attacks continue, we will continue to help,” he concluded.

That money is added to the package of 13,600 million dollars (12,900 million euros) that the legislators approved last month, and indicates that Washington is preparing for a long war, calculations that a senior White House official has encrypted in “at least five more months.

“The cost of this fight is not cheap, but giving in to aggression will be more costly if we allow it to happen without doing anything,” Biden said. “Either we support the Ukrainian people as they defend their country, or we stand by while the Russians continue their atrocities and aggression.” In the letter addressed by the president to the Capitol that accompanies the request, you can read. “The United States must face this moment and do what it has to do.”

More information

The new aid package, detailed by a senior administration official who has shared those details with the press on condition of anonymity, includes more than $20 billion for military and security assistance, including $11.4 billion. to buy and replace material already shipped; $2.6 billion to support the deployment of US troops and equipment to the region; and 1,900 to strengthen cybersecurity and provide intelligence support. The request also includes 8.5 billion in assistance so that the Ukrainian economy does not collapse, and 3 billion in humanitarian assistance, including medical supplies and support for Ukrainian refugees. Some of that money will go to mitigate the impact of the war on battered global supply chains.

At the end of his speech, Biden agreed to answer a handful of questions from journalists. How will the United States respond if Russia intensifies its aggression against Ukraine’s allies? “We are prepared for whatever they do”, she has settled. Regarding the arrival of Ukrainian refugees at the border with Mexico, the president has warned them that it is better that they do not try to enter that way. “Let them fly directly to the United States. We have established a mechanism by which they can come directly with a visa.”

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Hours earlier, the White House had already advanced its proposals to the US legislature for measures to streamline and centralize the application of sanctions against the oligarchs from the circle close to the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

On Thursday, Congress overwhelmingly approved (417 to eight) the rule that asked Biden to convert the superyachts, bulging checking accounts and luxury apartments of members of the Moscow kleptocracy seized into money that can be transformed into in humanitarian aid for Ukraine. The agreement between both parties, so exceptional in the current legislature, speaks to the consensus among the legislators on Capitol Hill that the United States must harden its position in the face of Russian aggression. On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland told the Senate that he had requested special powers to seize and liquidate the assets of those oligarchs.

Since the invasion began on February 24, authorities in allied countries have seized a growing list of superyachts across Europe. One of the most notorious operations resulted from the collaboration of the FBI and the Spanish authorities, who confiscated in Palma de Mallorca a ship named Tango76 meters long valued at 90 million dollars, whose property is attributed to the energy tycoon Viktor F. Vekselberg.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.