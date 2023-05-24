US President Joe Biden asked Congress to allocate $ 108 million from the budget from October 1 to combat Russian influence in the Western Balkans. This was announced on Tuesday, May 23, by Erin McKee, assistant head of the US Agency for International Development (USAID, USAID) for European and Eurasian Affairs.

She said that Russian influence goes far beyond the borders of Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova. According to her, the Russian Federation wants to use local differences in the Western Balkans to disrupt stability in the region. As McKee noted, Russia allegedly plans to achieve this by inciting and exacerbating contradictions between ethnic groups, as well as through the dissemination of disinformation.

The $108 million requested will help increase cooperation between countries in the democratic and economic spheres, McKee said.

The assistant to the head of the USAID said that the US leader requested, among other things, $31 million to mitigate Russian influence in Bosnia and Herzegovina to help stakeholders reform the domestic natural gas sector.

Makki also criticized the President of the Republika Srpska (an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina) Milorad Dodik for meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. In her opinion, in this way, Dodik intensifies confrontation and encourages discrimination and attacks on journalists and civil society.

In addition, the White House requested $55 million for Moldova in order to “promote democratic initiatives.”

Earlier in the day, Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said Russia would become one of the pillars of the new multipolar world.

At the same time, Dodik said that Bosnia and Herzegovina did not impose sanctions on Russia because of the position of the Republika Srpska.

Also on May 23, during a meeting in the Kremlin, Putin thanked Dodik for his neutral position on Ukraine. According to him, only such a position can lead to some kind of positive decision.

On May 22, Dodik announced the need to understand the role of Russia in the world community and respect it. In his opinion, the dislike of the collective West towards Russia and its president is natural, because the Russian Federation does not supply cheap resources to Western countries, as it used to be before.