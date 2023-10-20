“The world is watching and the American people rightly expect their leaders to come together to meet these priorities,” White House Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Yang said in a letter to Congress.

The US President’s request for funding comes days after his visit to Israel and his pledge of solidarity with its bombing of Gaza following an attack by Hamas militants that killed 1,400 people in southern Israel.

By combining funding for Israel with Ukraine, border security and refugee assistance, measures to confront China and other intensely debated priorities, Biden hopes to create a national security spending bill that requires passage and can gain support in the chaotic House of Representatives.

The council, which Republicans took control of last year, has been without a president for more than two weeks.