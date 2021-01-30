US President Joe Biden asked his family to “watch themselves” during the race. It is reported by Politico with reference to its sources.

“For heaven’s sake, watch yourself,” Joe Biden told his younger brother Frank shortly before the vote. The representative of the Democratic Party also advised relatives not to get into situations that, in the first place, would harm them. It is noted that the future president was worried that the deals of his family members could jeopardize the campaign.

Earlier it was reported that the US Department of Justice, as part of the investigation of tax cases of Joe Biden’s son Hunter, became interested in his connections with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. According to the Associated Press, the US authorities requested information about Hunter’s connections not only with the Ukrainian firm, but also with “two dozen other organizations.” In addition, the Ministry of Justice began to study the business relations of the son of the president-elect with China and his “other financial transactions.”