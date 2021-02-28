US President Joe Biden has asked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to increase defense spending and, in particular, help modernize North America’s Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to counter the rise of Russia and China in the Arctic. About this on Saturday, February 27, writes The wall street journal with reference to the source.

According to the interlocutor of the edition, the discussion of this issue between the leaders of both countries took place earlier this week.

“The United States and Canada are planning to modernize the network of military satellites and radars in the Arctic to counter the growing military presence there of Russia and China,” the newspaper writes.

The article notes that during the Cold War era, NORAD, created by the United States and Canada, coped with its tasks. The radars were deployed mainly in Alaska and northern Canada. They were supposed to warn the command in case of an attack from the north.

However, according to the publication, the system is already outdated, the radars available at NORAD are not designed to work with the latest Russian and Chinese missiles.

At the beginning, the candidate for the post of First Deputy Secretary of Defense of the United States, Kathleen Hicks, announced that the US administration intends to amend the National Defense Strategy (NDS) and nuclear doctrine, published in 2018.

Hicks intends to assess where the main threats to national security come from, as well as the United States’ approach to warfare. As she explained, an assessment of changes in the security situation will be carried out, priority goals and objectives of the defense will be determined.