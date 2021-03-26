A summit. On the subject of climate. Live on the internet. Joe Biden reiterates his 180 degree turn on Donald Trump’s course. Angela Merkel should also come – and make an offer.

Washington – US President Joe Biden has invited his colleagues from China and Russia, Xi Jinping * and Vladimir Putin *, to a climate summit he organized in April. A representative of the US State Department told the AFP news agency in Washington on Friday.

Around 40 heads of state and government have now been invited to the virtual meeting on April 22nd and 23rd. Among them are Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen *. The event is to be broadcast live on the Internet.

With his own summit, Biden also wants to mark the return of Washington to the forefront in the fight against climate change. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, led the United States out of the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change, making the United States an international outsider in terms of climate policy.

After his election victory over Trump, Biden had kept his promise and applied for the US to resume as a state party to the agreement on the day of his inauguration. Since February 19, the world’s largest economy has been participating in the fight against climate change with almost all other countries in the world.

According to the White House, the summit is intended to underline the urgency of stronger measures for climate protection and their economic benefits. Before that, the US would announce “an ambitious emissions target” for 2030 as a new contribution to the Paris Climate Agreement. Biden urged other heads of state and government to use the online meeting to make increased contributions as well. The next UN climate conference is in November in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shortly after taking office in January, Biden * announced that he would convene a climate summit on April 22, the so-called Earth Day. Biden reiterated that the US would play a leading role in implementing the agreement.