United States President Joe Biden, who this weekend participated in the G20 summit in India, arrived in Vietnam this Sunday for a two-day visit, to strengthen diplomatic relations with the country to counter China’s influence.

The presidential plane Air Force One arrived at 3:40 pm local time (5:40 am in Brasília) at Noi Bai International Airport, in Hanoi. From the airport, Biden went to the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, where Vietnam’s top official, Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party, prepared a welcoming ceremony.

The visit, according to “The New York Times”, comes amid concerns about the recent repression against dissent in the country and speculation that it is negotiating the purchase of weapons from Russia. “The meeting strengthens ties with an important partner in the region,” said the American president.

Since taking office, Biden has sought to improve relations with Southeast Asian nations due to the tactical value given the strong Chinese presence in the region.

On Monday, Biden is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Phạm Minh Chinh, with whom he will also participate in a meeting with businesspeople. In addition, a state lunch is planned with the Vietnamese president, Vo Van Thuong.

The United States and Vietnam normalized diplomatic relations in 1994, after a great effort to overcome the wounds of the Vietnam War (1955-1975), which pitted the communist government in northern Vietnam, supported by the Soviet Union, against the regime in the south of the country. , supported by the United States.

On this visit, Biden seeks to sign an agreement that will make the US and Vietnam “strategic partners”, an objective that Washington has been working on for the last decade, but which Hanoi has not yet accepted for fear of provoking China.

This new chapter in relations between the US and Vietnam comes at a time when both are experiencing increasing tensions with China.

Specifically, Biden sees China as the US’s biggest competitor, while Vietnam is concerned about Beijing’s territorial claims in the South China Sea, which is crucial for international trade.