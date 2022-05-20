On the first stop of his first trip to Asia as US president, Joe Biden arrived in the North Korean capital. The president visited a semiconductor factory in the company of the new South Korean president, Yoon Suk-yeol. Biden highlighted the current importance of strengthening economic cooperation between the two nations. The visit comes amid speculation of a continental missile launch by North Korea.

Immediately after landing at the Osan air base, located south of Seoul and controlled by the US Army, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, went to a Samsung semiconductor factory, considered the largest in the world.

There he was received by the South Korean president, Yoon Suk-yeol, who this May 20 celebrates his first ten days at the head of the Government of that country.

And it is that, in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the need to secure key supply chains for the US economy and security by allies who share Washington’s vision has been accentuated.

“In my opinion, the critical component of how we’re going to do that is working with close partners that share our values, like the Republic of Korea,” Biden said.

The United States and the Republic of Korea work together to make the best, most advanced technology in the world. This factory is proof. And that gives us both a competitive edge in the global economy if we can keep our supply chains resilient, reliable, and secure. pic.twitter.com/l9NgV9zC9b — President Biden (@POTUS) May 20, 2022



The president referred to the potential of the Indo-Pacific region and indicated Washington’s willingness to strengthen trade relations with its partners there.

For his part, the South Korean head of state pointed out that with Biden’s visit he hopes “that relations between South Korea and the United States will be reborn as an economic and security alliance based on high technology and cooperation in the supply chain.” .

The vice president of Samsung Electronics, Jay Y. Lee, -who was excused from attending a court hearing for accounting fraud this Friday-, was present at the tour, as host of both presidents.

Plans against Chinese influence in the region

One of the pillars of the US president’s tour in the region are the economic proposals that he brings under his arm.

In Tokyo, the Japanese capital, where Biden will arrive on Sunday, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) will be signed, a plan to which South Korea and other countries in the region will join and which does not include to China.

The initiative represents the “we are back” that Biden mentioned so much in his campaign, in terms of the new opening of his Administration to treaties and issues on the international agenda.

The IPEF intends to return the US presence to the economic macro-agreements. One of them, the Trans-Pacific Economic Cooperation Agreement or TPP, negotiated by Barack Obama and from which Donald Trump withdrew. An empty space that Beijing occupied and that now Biden is trying to recover with dissimilar initiatives.

US President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol before touring the Samsung Electronics factory in Pyeongtaek on May 20, 2022. © AFP – Saul Loeb

In Japan, a meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) will also take place, an alliance of interests that unites Tokyo, Australia, the United States and India, and that tries to respond to the influence of China in the Region. A meeting to “defend” and “maintain the principles of a free and open Indo-Pacific”, according to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Press media stress that the meeting will discuss with New Delhi its position regarding the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory, a critical point for India, taking into account its economic and mainly military relationship with Moscow.

Beijing does not welcome the visit and made it clear before Biden’s arrival.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden (right), was received, upon his arrival in South Korea, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of that country, Park Jin. Osan Air Base, Pyeongtaek, on May 20, 2022. © AFP – Saul Loeb

The Asian giant’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, held a conversation with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, in which he expressed what he perceives as a visit to “join forces to confront China.”

Taiwan is another issue on the table, at a time when Washington has shown its support for the territory, considered by Beijing to be part of the country.

Speculation about launches in North Korea

US cooperation with South Korea and Japan “will strengthen in the face of further provocations.”

This was the warning of the National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, before the possibility of North Korea carrying out a nuclear or missile test during the tour of the US head of state, something that both Seoul and Washington have warned about.

Sullivan made it known that such a move would provoke readjustments in the US Army “in the region”, in a statement in which he drew a red line both with his allies and with China, with which he maintains constant tensions and is one of the Pyongyang’s main allies.

It is feared that North Korea will carry out a missile or nuclear test during Biden’s visit. In the image, a person looks at a television screen showing a news broadcast with images of a Pyongyang-led missile test. Stock image. © AFP – Jung Yeon Je

Although such a scenario is not ruled out, the North Koreans have other things to worry about. The country is facing a serious wave of Covid-19 infections without any of its inhabitants having received a vaccine against the virus.

Incident of two Secret Service agents

In the context of preparing for the US president’s trip to the Korean peninsula, two secret service agents were involved in an incident.

A Yongsan district police officer told the Reuters news agency that one of the officers was arrested in the early morning after getting into an altercation under the influence of alcohol.

The event, which occurred before the arrival of the president, was commented on by Anthony Guglielmi, head of communications for the agency, which directly protects the president of the United States.

“The Secret Service is aware of an off-duty incident involving two employees that may constitute a potential policy violation,” Guglielmi said. “Individuals will be immediately returned to their jobs and placed on administrative leave,” he said.

With Reuters, EFE and local media