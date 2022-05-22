(.)

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Yoshifumi Takemoto

TOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Japan on Sunday to launch an economic plan that calls for greater U.S. participation in the Indo-Pacific and is being criticized even before it is announced because it will offer little benefit to the Indo-Pacific. countries in the region.

In the second part of his first trip to Asia as president, Biden is expected to meet with leaders from Japan, India and Australia, “The Quad”, another pillar of his strategy to respond to China’s growing influence.

Biden met with Japanese business leaders, including the president of Toyota Motor, at the ambassador’s Tokyo residence shortly after arriving, a person familiar with the matter said.

On Monday, he is due to call Japanese Emperor Naruhito before speaking with the country’s prime minister, Fumio Kishida. He and Kishida are expected to discuss Japan’s plans to expand its army’s capabilities and reach in response to China’s growing power.

(By Trevor Hunnicutt Yoshifumi Takemoto; additional reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington, Elaine Lies and Rocky Swift in Tokyo and Martin Pollard in Beijing)