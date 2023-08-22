Reno, United States (AFP) – US President Joe Biden traveled to Hawaii on Monday to view the damage caused by the Maui fires, meet with survivors and respond to criticism that his government took too long to react to the catastrophe.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden traveled nearly two weeks after wind-driven flames tore through historic Lahaina, claiming at least 114 livesand probably many more, since more than 1,000 people are still missing.

The flames progressed so quickly that many residents were caught off guard, some of whom jumped into the sea to escape the worst natural disaster in Hawaii state history.

After a helicopter tour, Biden will announce more relief funds and the appointment of a federal coordinating officer to manage the response to the tragedy.

Some critical voices and the Republican opposition, who will face Biden in the 2024 presidential election, They maintain that the aid has been insufficient and badly organized.

Former Republican President Donald Trump called it “shameful” that his successor had not responded sooner. White House spokesmen allege that Biden delayed the trip so as not to distract officials and first responders on the ground.

The forest fires that have caused at least one death since the year 2000, according to data from the International disaster database EM-DAT. © Jean-Michel Cornu, Olivia Bugault / AFP

Biden’s spokeswoman, Olivia Dalton, told reporters aboard Air Force One that the president expected it to be “an emotional day” as he met with survivors.

The president intends to be with them and make sure to communicate that not only have we been there from day one, but he intends for his Administration to be there for as long as it takes, he said.

Biden “will experience the complete and utter devastation that this city has suffered,” Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), told ‘ABC’ on Sunday.

“You’ll also be able to talk to people, hear their stories and give them a sense of hope and the assurance that the federal government is with them,” he added.

“I know that nothing can replace the loss of life. I will do everything in my power to help Maui recover and rebuild from this tragedy,” Biden, who was vacationing in Nevada, said in a statement.

First responders inspect charred buildings and cars in Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui on August 18, 2023. © Yuki Iwamura / AFP

According to Criswell, more than 1,000 federal agents are already in Hawaii and none of them will be transferred to the southwestern United States, which is facing the effects of Tropical Storm Hilary.

Maui residents complain that the search for the missing and the identification of the bodies have been excruciatingly slow.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Sunday that more than 1,000 people remain unaccounted for, likely including many children.

Although search teams have covered 85% of the search area, the remaining 15% could take weeks, Green told CBS.

The extreme heat of the fire could make it impossible to recover some remains.

In an aerial view, burned-out cars and houses are seen in a neighborhood that was destroyed by a wildfire on August 18, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii. © Justin Sullivan/ / Getty Images via AFP

Criswell acknowledged that the process could be slow, but said the federal government has sent experts from the FBI, the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services to help with the identification process.

Presidential visits to major disaster areas can be risky, despite being virtually mandatory from a political point of view.

When President George W. Bush traveled to Louisiana in 2005 after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, his opponents seized on a photo of him looking out the window of Air Force One as it flew over New Orleans to say his visit lacked empathy.

And Donald Trump was branded arrogant and insensitive when he threw toilet paper rolls into a crowd in Puerto Rico in 2017 after a hurricane hit.

AFP